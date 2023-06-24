Left Menu

REC to provide Rs 3,045 cr finance to Bangalore Metro

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2023 20:13 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 20:02 IST
REC to provide Rs 3,045 cr finance to Bangalore Metro
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned REC Ltd will provide finance of Rs 3,045 crore to Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation to develop Phase-II project in Bengaluru.

REC approved a proposal in this regard at a board meeting held on Saturday, a company statement said.

Phase-II project comprises extension of two corridors of Phase-I and establishing 2 new lines from RV Road to Bommasandra and Kalena Agrahara to Nagawara.

The project will enhance connectivity and ease traffic in the city.

With completion of Phase-II (72.09 km), the combined network of Bangalore Metro will be 114.39 km, with 101 stations.

REC is an NBFC focusing on power sector financing and development across India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
3
Four volunteers set to enter NASA's simulated Mars habitat on 378-day mission

Four volunteers set to enter NASA's simulated Mars habitat on 378-day missio...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna seeks US FDA authorization for updated COVID vaccine; US to spend $502 million on future bird flu response and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna seeks US FDA authorization for updated COVID va...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023