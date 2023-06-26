Left Menu

Monsoon showers reduce rain deficit in Jharkhand

The spell of light to moderate showers that lashed most parts of Jharkhand since Sunday helped bring down the rain deficit to 64 per cent, a weather official said. A low-pressure area, which is now over north interior Odisha and adjoining south Jharkhand, has offered good rainfall to the state from Sunday.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 26-06-2023 16:58 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 16:29 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
The spell of light to moderate showers that lashed most parts of Jharkhand since Sunday helped bring down the rain deficit to 64 per cent, a weather official said. The southwest monsoon set in over Jharkhand on June 19 when the state’s overall rainfall deficit was recorded at 87 per cent. In the past two days, the deficit has been reduced by eight per cent. Rainfall is likely to continue in the state for at least the next two days. According to Jharkhand’s rainfall data, the state received 54.4mm of rainfall from June 1 to June 26 against the normal rainfall of 149.8mm during the period. ''A low-pressure area, which is now over north interior Odisha and adjoining south Jharkhand, has offered good rainfall to the state from Sunday. The shower may continue for another two days. The system is likely to move towards north Madhya Pradesh during the next two days,'' Abhishek Anand, in-charge of Ranchi Meteorological Centre, told PTI. Despite good rainfall in the past two days, Giridih and Garhwa districts are still experiencing 93 per cent and 82 per cent rainfall deficit respectively. In the past 24 hours, Jharkhand’s Simdega town received the highest rainfall at 122.6mm, Bokaro thermal recorded 21.8mm and Ramgarh recorded 18mm of rain. State capital Ranchi has also been witnessing scattered rainfall since Sunday. The city recorded light to moderate rainfall since Monday morning causing water-logging in many low-lying areas and prominent roads. Cultivators who have been waiting for good rainfall for the past several days said the showers provided them with the much-needed relief. ''If we get widespread rainfall for the next two days, it would be easy for us to prepare the field for Kharif crops,'' Jitendra Mahto, a farmer from Ranchi’s Pithoria block, said.

