Left Menu

At least one dead, dozens of homes damaged after storms hit US Midwest and South

Tornadoes and thunderstorms hit the U.S. Midwest and South on Sunday, leaving dozens of homes damaged and at least one person dead in Indiana, authorities said on Monday. The National Weather Service said multiple tornadoes were reported on Sunday afternoon in central Indiana.

Reuters | Updated: 26-06-2023 17:42 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 16:59 IST
At least one dead, dozens of homes damaged after storms hit US Midwest and South
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Tornadoes and thunderstorms hit the U.S. Midwest and South on Sunday, leaving dozens of homes damaged and at least one person dead in Indiana, authorities said on Monday.

The National Weather Service said multiple tornadoes were reported on Sunday afternoon in central Indiana. Emergency officials from Martin County, Indiana confirmed the victim's death. Emergency Management Director Cameron Wolf said the victim's injured partner was airlifted to hospital.

They lived in a two-storey log cabin, which was destroyed by the storms. Further details were not immediately available. "Damage is random, its kind of widespread," Wolf said in an interview to PBS. The damage mostly happened out in the country he said, adding that towns were not hit that hard by the storms.

Images and footage from local media showed fallen trees had blocked roads and homes were damaged. A large hail storm was also reported in Indiana and adjacent states, officials said. Fire Chief Eric Funkhouser from the town of Bargersville, south of Indianapolis, said that while no casualties were reported, about 75 homes sustained moderate to severe damage after the weather, according an NBC News affiliate.

Emergency shelters were set up in central Indiana for those whose homes were damaged and destroyed. As of Monday morning, about half a million utility customers faced power outages due to the weather in the U.S. Midwest and South, according to outage tracking website PowerOutage.us.

At least one person died and about two dozen people were injured after a tornado hit central Mississippi a few days ago. A dangerous heat wave had also recently helped spawn deadly tornadoes in Texas and Florida, where at least four people were killed this month in twisters that touched down in the panhandles of the states. Flooding forced almost 150 people out of their homes.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

 Greece
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona governor issues order to protect abortion rights and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona govern...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weight loss in clinical trials; US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weig...

 Global
4
The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned us of this catastrophe – but they are also driving it

The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned u...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023