Left Menu

Auto-rickshaw driver death: Delhi govt says strict action against erring officials, contractor

A day after an auto-rickshaw driver died after falling in a ditch, the Delhi government on Saturday said strict action will be taken the road contractor and officials if they are found guilty of laxity.The government will also enforce a set of upgraded safety norms on priority in the aftermath of the incident, according to a statement from Public Works Department Minister Atishis office on Saturday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2023 21:16 IST | Created: 01-07-2023 21:16 IST
Auto-rickshaw driver death: Delhi govt says strict action against erring officials, contractor
  • Country:
  • India

A day after an auto-rickshaw driver died after falling in a ditch, the Delhi government on Saturday said strict action will be taken the road contractor and officials if they are found guilty of laxity.

The government will also enforce a set of upgraded safety norms on priority in the aftermath of the incident, according to a statement from Public Works Department Minister Atishi's office on Saturday. ''These norms will help...avoid such mishaps,'' it said.

Ajit Sharma, 51, was returning home after dropping a passenger in east Delhi's Bhajanpura on Friday when his auto-rickshaw got stuck in a ditch filled with rainwater near Waziarabad. When he got out to push the vehicle, he fell in the ditch and drowned.

According to the statement, the Delhi government has taken cognisance of the incident and is dealing with it very seriously. ''The responsibility to maintain these roads as per prescribed safety standards lies with the contractor assigned to the road. The government will enquire into the laxity on part of the contractor and take appropriate action. At the departmental level, the PWD minister has also given directions for strictest possible action against the officials found guilty in this incident,'' it said.

The road was dug by the Public Works Department to erect a pillar as part of the construction of a flyover.

Police said they have registered a case under section 304A (causing death by negligence) and will look for elements of negligence on part of all parties involved, including PWD.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; EU secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, and others for future pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global
2
Maruti, Hyundai post single-digit rise in Jun passenger vehicle sales; industry crosses record 20 lakh units in H1 2023

Maruti, Hyundai post single-digit rise in Jun passenger vehicle sales; indus...

 Global
3
48 killed in Kenya road crash

48 killed in Kenya road crash

 Kenya
4
Nokia and Apple strike new patent license deal covering 5G and other technologies

Nokia and Apple strike new patent license deal covering 5G and other technol...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023