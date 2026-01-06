Left Menu

Political Turmoil Erupts Over Accusations Against Atishi

The BJP accused Leader of Opposition Atishi of using inappropriate language about Guru Tegh Bahadur during discussions on his martyrdom's anniversary. The BJP demands an apology, while the AAP calls for dialogue on air pollution. Delhi Speaker promises to review the incident and consider a censure motion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2026 21:19 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 21:19 IST
Political Turmoil Erupts Over Accusations Against Atishi
Atishi
  • Country:
  • India

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has demanded an apology from Leader of Opposition Atishi, accusing her of using "insensitive words" regarding Guru Tegh Bahadur during a discussion.

This uproar unfolded during a session on the Delhi government's commemoration of Guru Tegh Bahadur's 350th martyrdom anniversary, a matter that BJP legislators raised vociferously. Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sought to focus on the pressing issue of air pollution in the city.

The disruption in the assembly meant Atishi's exact comments could not be deciphered. AAP has yet to respond formally to BJP's allegations. Delhi minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa emphasized the gravity of showing disrespect during discussions about Guru Sahib. Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta assured a review of the video, promising a censure motion if required.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Runaya and ECKART: Revolutionizing Aluminium Powder Production in India

Runaya and ECKART: Revolutionizing Aluminium Powder Production in India

 India
2
Mexican Inflation: A Pivotal Moment for Monetary Policy

Mexican Inflation: A Pivotal Moment for Monetary Policy

 Global
3
Noida Call Center Scam Exposed: 13 Arrested in Insurance Fraud Operation

Noida Call Center Scam Exposed: 13 Arrested in Insurance Fraud Operation

 India
4
Unveiling the Controversy: A High-Profile Resignation at RPSC

Unveiling the Controversy: A High-Profile Resignation at RPSC

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital payments are bringing India’s unbanked into financial system

Weak authentication still threatens smart healthcare systems

One-size-fits-all climate policies fall short across G20

AI beliefs can trigger bias against humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026