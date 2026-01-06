Political Turmoil Erupts Over Accusations Against Atishi

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has demanded an apology from Leader of Opposition Atishi, accusing her of using "insensitive words" regarding Guru Tegh Bahadur during a discussion.

This uproar unfolded during a session on the Delhi government's commemoration of Guru Tegh Bahadur's 350th martyrdom anniversary, a matter that BJP legislators raised vociferously. Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sought to focus on the pressing issue of air pollution in the city.

The disruption in the assembly meant Atishi's exact comments could not be deciphered. AAP has yet to respond formally to BJP's allegations. Delhi minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa emphasized the gravity of showing disrespect during discussions about Guru Sahib. Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta assured a review of the video, promising a censure motion if required.

(With inputs from agencies.)