Rains lash parts of Punjab, Haryana
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-07-2023 22:17 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 22:17 IST
Many areas of Punjab and Haryana were lashed by rains on Wednesday, according to the weather department.
In Punjab, Ludhiana received 103 mm of rain, Ferozepur 40.5 mm, Gurdaspur 33.5, Patiala 21 mm, Amritsar 17 mm and Pathankot 9.2 mm, according to a weather report.
In Haryana, Hisar received 9 mm of rainfall, Ambala 8 mm, Sirsa 2 mm and Karnal 1 mm, the weather department's report stated. Chandigarh, the joint capital of the two states received 20.3 mm of rainfall.
