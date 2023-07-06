Left Menu

India's Chandrayaan-3 Moon mission to launch on July 14 | All you need to know

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 06-07-2023 17:35 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 17:35 IST
India's Chandrayaan-3 Moon mission to launch on July 14 | All you need to know
Image Credit: Twitter (@ISRO)
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is gearing up for the launch of Chandrayaan-3, a follow-up to the Chandrayaan-2 mission to the Moon, with a target launch date set for July 14.

The mission will be launched by the LVM3 (Launch Vehicle Mark 3) at 2:35 pm IST from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. The mission's main objective is to showcase capabilities in achieving a safe landing and rover exploration on the lunar surface.

ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 comprises an indigenous Lander module (LM), a Propulsion module (PM), and a Rover. The propulsion module carries the Spectro-polarimetry of Habitable Planet Earth (SHAPE) payload to study spectral and polarimetric measurements of Earth from the lunar orbit.

The Lander module will carry the following payloads:

  • The Chandra's Surface Thermophysical Experiment (ChaSTE) to measure thermal conductivity and temperature on the lunar surface.
  • The Instrument for Lunar Seismic Activity (ILSA) to monitor seismicity around the landing site
  • The Langmuir Probe (LP) will estimate plasma density and its variations
  • A passive Laser Retroreflector Array provided by NASA will enable lunar laser ranging studies.

The Rover module of Chandrayaan-3 will carry the Alpha Particle X-ray Spectrometer (APXS) and Laser Induced Breakdown Spectroscope (LIBS) payloads, which will help analyze the elemental composition of the landing site's vicinity.

Chandrayaan-3 marks another significant milestone in India's space exploration endeavours. The mission will solidify India's position as a key player in space exploration and research.

The key objectives of the Chandrayaan-3 mission:

  • To demonstrate a safe and soft landing on the lunar surface
  • To demonstrate the capability of the rover to traverse and explore the Moon's surface
  • To conduct in-situ scientific experiments to gather valuable data and insights about the lunar environment.

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted - LivPure Weight Loss Pills Safe to Use? [Consumer Reports]

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted - LivPure Weight Loss Pills Safe to Use? [...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financial controls; AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations and more

Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financ...

 Global
4
Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

 Iceland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023