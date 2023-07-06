India's Chandrayaan-3 Moon mission to launch on July 14 | All you need to know

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is gearing up for the launch of Chandrayaan-3, a follow-up to the Chandrayaan-2 mission to the Moon, with a target launch date set for July 14.

The mission will be launched by the LVM3 (Launch Vehicle Mark 3) at 2:35 pm IST from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. The mission's main objective is to showcase capabilities in achieving a safe landing and rover exploration on the lunar surface.

ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 comprises an indigenous Lander module (LM), a Propulsion module (PM), and a Rover. The propulsion module carries the Spectro-polarimetry of Habitable Planet Earth (SHAPE) payload to study spectral and polarimetric measurements of Earth from the lunar orbit.

The Lander module will carry the following payloads:

The Chandra's Surface Thermophysical Experiment (ChaSTE) to measure thermal conductivity and temperature on the lunar surface.

The Instrument for Lunar Seismic Activity (ILSA) to monitor seismicity around the landing site

The Langmuir Probe (LP) will estimate plasma density and its variations

A passive Laser Retroreflector Array provided by NASA will enable lunar laser ranging studies.

The Rover module of Chandrayaan-3 will carry the Alpha Particle X-ray Spectrometer (APXS) and Laser Induced Breakdown Spectroscope (LIBS) payloads, which will help analyze the elemental composition of the landing site's vicinity.

Announcing the launch of Chandrayaan-3:🚀LVM3-M4/Chandrayaan-3 🛰️Mission:The launch is now scheduled for 📆July 14, 2023, at 2:35 pm IST from SDSC, Sriharikota Stay tuned for the updates! — ISRO (@isro) July 6, 2023

Chandrayaan-3 marks another significant milestone in India's space exploration endeavours. The mission will solidify India's position as a key player in space exploration and research.

The key objectives of the Chandrayaan-3 mission: