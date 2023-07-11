Left Menu

IFSCA, Climate Policy Initiative sign pact on sustainable finance

IFSCA International Financial Services Centres Authority has taken significant steps to accelerate global sustainable capital flows by creating a conducive regulatory environment, based on international best practices, focused especially on the needs of India and developing countries, the regulator said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2023 20:29 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 20:25 IST
IFSCA, Climate Policy Initiative sign pact on sustainable finance
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@IFSCA_Official)
  • Country:
  • India

Offshore financial transaction regulator IFSCA on Tuesday said it has signed an agreement with think tank Climate Policy Initiative for cooperation to increase mobilisation of global sustainable capital flows into India.

Sustainable development is a key priority of G20 working groups. Mobilisation of sustainable finance is critical to achieving transition to green and resilient economies. IFSCA (International Financial Services Centres Authority) has taken significant steps to accelerate global sustainable capital flows by creating a conducive regulatory environment, based on international best practices, focused especially on the needs of India and developing countries, the regulator said in a statement. With deep expertise in finance and policy, Climate Policy Initiative (CPI) is an analysis and advisory organisation that works to improve the most important energy and land use practices around the world, it said. CPI's mission is to help governments, businesses, and financial institutions drive economic growth while addressing climate change. It is against this backdrop that IFSCA and CPI are collaborating through a wide-ranging memorandum of understanding, which includes research in the field of sustainable finance, it added. IFSCA was established in April 2020 under the International Financial Services Centres Authority Act, 2019. It is headquartered at GIFT City, Gandhinagar. IFSCA is a unified authority for the development and regulation of financial products, financial services, and financial institutions in the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) in India. GIFT IFSC is the maiden international financial services centre in the country. Prior to the establishment of IFSCA, domestic financial regulators, namely the Reserve Bank of India, Sebi, Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority, and Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority regulated the business in IFSC.

The main objective of IFSCA is to develop a strong global connect and focus on the needs of the Indian economy as well as to serve as an international financial platform for the entire region and the global economy as a whole.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Hunger haunts Ethiopia's Tigray region after years of war; EU investigates Ozempic, weight-loss drug Saxenda after suicidal thoughts reported and more

Health News Roundup: Hunger haunts Ethiopia's Tigray region after years of w...

 Global
3
Nigeria's NNPC has Tinubu's backing for IPO, CEO says

Nigeria's NNPC has Tinubu's backing for IPO, CEO says

Nigeria
4
Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr: Report

Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr:...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

The Art of Intelligence: Unraveling the Potential of Blockchain and AI

When Nature Strikes: Exploring the Devastating Impact of Floods

Unveiling the Olympic Journey: From Ancient Roots to Modern Glory

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023