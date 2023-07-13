Falling debris from drone attack hits Kyiv districts-military

Left Menu

Ukrainian Anti-Aircraft units engaged attacking drones for the third consecutive night in and around Kyiv early on Thursday and emergency services were investigating falling debris and explosions in three districts, officials said. Mayof Vitali Klitschko said debris had damaged one storey of an apartment building in the Darnytskyi district east of the city, injuring two people.

Reuters | Updated: 13-07-2023 04:48 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 04:48 IST
Ukrainian Anti-Aircraft units engaged attacking drones for the third consecutive night in and around Kyiv early on Thursday and emergency services were investigating falling debris and explosions in three districts, officials said. Kyiv's military administration said falling debris had struck Solomyanskyi district in the city centre, with casualties and damage being clarified.

At least two people were injured. Mayof Vitali Klitschko said debris had damaged one storey of an apartment building in the Darnytskyi district east of the city, injuring two people. In the Shevchenkivskyi district futher west, a balcony had caught fire.

Explosions resounded in other Ukrainian regions, including Khmelnitskyi in the west, Mykolaiv in the south and Zaporizhzhi in the southeast.

