Lowe’s India Completes Rejuvenation of Bengaluru’s Hunasamaranahalli Lake

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India Lowe's India today announced the successful rejuvenation of the Hunasamaranahalli Lake in the north of Bengaluru. The project began in 2022, in partnership with Oasis Foundation and HandsonCSR. The improvements were unveiled today in the presence of, • Honorable Shri Krishna Byre Gowda, Revenue Minister, Government of Karnataka • Shri Kanthraja, Honorable Chief Officer, Hunasamaranahalli Lake, Town Municipal Council • Shri Ashokan K, Ex-Vice President, Advocate Association President The Hunasamaranahalli Lake, near the Bengaluru International Airport, was home to migratory birds, a huge population of fish, snakes and turtles, primarily. However, with a fast-growing neighborhood, the lake started to suffer from soil erosion, depleting water retention capacity and garbage accumulation.

As part of the rejuvenation, Lowe's India supported a number of enhancements including de-silting, the addition of bunds around the lake, the planting of 1000-plus trees and flowering plants, refurbishment of inlet and outlet sources and the creation of a new walking and cycling path along the lake's perimeter. Additionally, Lowe's India associates led cleanup drives, including garbage collection and weed removal, in areas surrounding the lake.

The rejuvenated lake is expected to bring back lost biodiversity in the surrounding areas and save more than 3,00,015.9 Kgs of CO2 by 2043. It has already started attracting butterflies, birds and other smaller creatures. More than 500 people visit the lake daily.

Speaking on the occasion, Ankur Mittal, senior vice president, technology and managing director, Lowe's India said, "Supporting our communities and the environment is integral to who we are at Lowe's and this project is testament to the immense impact we can achieve when we prioritize sustainability. I am proud of the unwavering commitment of our teams and our partners who supported this project. I am thankful to the Government of Karnataka and local authorities who trusted and assisted us through the journey." The Honorable Revenue Minister, Government of Karnataka, Shri Krishna Byre Gowda, said, "Bengaluru, known for its pleasant climate, has become home for millions of citizens from across the country. As the city continues to grow, we are witnessing several changes in our environment, and we must make conscious efforts to conserve it. The depletion of lakes is among the major disruptors of our biodiversity and bringing them back to life will be critical to reverse the effects of climate change. I am extremely glad to see the enthusiasm and determination of Lowe's India in stepping forward and protecting our environment through this project." In India, Lowe's is taking steps to integrate sustainability into its community initiatives and its efforts have impacted thousands of lives. For instance, as part of the Lowe's centennial celebrations in 2021, Lowe's India converted 100 residences into solar-powered homes. Lowe's India continues to focus on reducing the environmental impact of its value chain, increasing product efficiency and transitioning to renewable energy sources.

Lowe's India aims to empower and enable underserved communities through impactful outreach programs. For example, last year the organization announced its commitment to invest $1 million over the next three years in upskilling programs for local communities.

About Lowe's Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 17 million customer transactions a week in the U.S. With total fiscal year 2022 sales of over $97 billion, approximately $92 billion of sales were generated in the U.S., where Lowe's operates over 1,700 home improvement stores and employs approximately 300,000 associates. Based in Bengaluru, India, Lowe's India develops technology products and solutions, and delivers business capabilities to provide an engaging customer experience for Lowe's.

Lowe's India employs over 4000 associates across technology, analytics, merchandising, supply chain, marketing, finance and accounting, product management and shared services, leveraging new technologies and finding innovative methods to ensure Lowe's has a competitive edge in its key markets. Lowe's India actively supports the communities it serves through programs focused on skill-building, disaster relief and housing and infrastructure. For more information, visit, www.lowes.co.in.

To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Ankur Mittal, Senior Vice President, Technology, and Managing Director of India, Lowe's, Mohith Mohan, Vice President, Human Resources, Lowe's India, along with Honorable Shri Krishna Byre Gowda, Revenue Minister, Government of Karnataka, and other government officials at the rejuvenated Hunasamaranahalli Lake

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)