PM to inaugurate National Games 2023 in Goa on October 25

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 2023 National Games here on October 25, Goa Sports Minister Govind Gaude said in the Assembly on Friday.

Gaude said that the 2023 National Games will be inaugurated on October 25 and will culminate on November 9. He said that the hosting of the National Games will give boost to the sports culture in the state.

He said that the hosting of the National Games has been a dream of every Goans, which they have been trying to fulfil since 2012.

The minister told the ongoing monsoon session of the Assembly that the National Games should have a legacy plan. “There should be promotion of sports in the state due to the National Games. Our aim is to promote sports in the state in the wake of the National Games,” he said.

Gaude said the aim of the government is “not just to create a sportsperson for Goa but he should also play in the national team.” The sports minister assured that the reward money for the medal winners, as promised by the state government, would be released before Ganesh Chaturthi festival (September).

He said that the state government will release Rs 2.54 crore for the associations as a grant and Rs 73 lakh for cash prizes for the medal winners.

Gaude said that the government is willing to allow the village panchayats, clubs and associations to maintain the grounds in their respective areas.

He said that the sports associations should play a role in maintaining the existing infrastructure.

Gaude said that the state government has fulfilled its commitment of providing grants to the sports associations. “Some of the associations are not getting the grants as they have failed to provide the utilization certificates,” he said.

The minister also announced that the state will soon have Goa Youth Board which will oversee the implementation of state youth policy.

