TN unveils logo for Global Investors Meet 2024

I am happy to announce that the Global Investors Meet is scheduled to be held on January 7 and 8, 2024 in Chennai.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 10-08-2023 20:53 IST | Created: 10-08-2023 20:53 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday set the ball rolling for the state government's ambitious Global Investors Meet (GIM), unveilling the 'logo' for the meet scheduled to be held on January 7 and 8, 2024 in Chennai.

At a function in the city, Stalin said he was happy to unveil the logo as it symbolises the Tamil word 'Tha' depicting mother tongue Tamil and also the state Tamil Nadu flourishing in all parameters. Appealing to the industrialists gathered at the venue, he said they should be brand ambassadors for Tamil Nadu and invite top companies to invest in the state.

''I am happy to announce that the Global Investors Meet is scheduled to be held on January 7 and 8, 2024 in Chennai. I extend my greetings to the Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce Department for organising it,'' he said.

Stalin recalled that several international companies had decided to set up shop in Tamil Nadu only during the DMK rule in 1996-2001 when late M Karunanidhi was chief minister.

Those industries which are currently located on the outskirts of Chennai all commenced operation during DMK rule, he said. Responding to media reports that the state was not able to achieve first rank in attracting investments as it did not promote itself although it bagged huge investments, he said, ''Attracting investments alone does not assume significance, it should also be advertised. In such a scenario, today's event (to unveil a logo) is a necessity,'' he said.

Stalin said that a government should have a good reputation and offer better infrastructure facilities with a good law-and-order situation. Only then investors would come forward to make investments in a state, he said.

The chief minister said that in the past two years, his government signed 241 MoUs with companies who have committed investments of Rs 2,97,196 lakh crore.

The investments were expected to generate 4,15,282 new jobs in the state, he said.

During the forthcoming Global Investors Meet, several crores of investments would be attracted that would create several new jobs particularly for women, he said.

''Through the investments, Tamil Nadu will grow, your company will grow. The state is offering a favourable investment climate for investors. The best place to grow your company is Tamil Nadu. Let us all meet at the Global Investors Meet.'' he said.

