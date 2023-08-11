Left Menu

New crater spotted at Martian South Pole: Check out this HiRISE image

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 11-08-2023 08:33 IST | Created: 11-08-2023 08:33 IST
Image Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/UArizona

The High-Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE) aboard NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) has captured a captivating sight - a new, small impact crater nestled within the enigmatic expanse of the Martian South Pole.

The HiRISE team aims to meticulously track the progression of frosting and defrosting cycles within the nascent crater, situated atop the South Polar layered deposits. By doing so, scientists aspire to gain deeper insights into the ever-changing thermophysical properties of the Martian landscape, particularly focusing on the alterations exhibited within the ejecta surrounding the crater during its initial years of formation.

Measuring approximately 50 meters (164 feet) in diameter, this new crater has unveiled itself as an intriguing microcosm of Mars' geological evolution. This picture was captured by HiRISE when the spacecraft was flying at an altitude of 245 km.

By actively monitoring the crater's changes over time, scientists can unlock vital clues about Mars' geological history and its ongoing climatic fluctuations.

HiRISE is the most powerful camera ever sent to Mars. Developed and operated by the University of Arizona's Lunar and Planetary Laboratory, it was launched in 2005, with the primary goal of studying the Martian surface, atmosphere, and climate.

HiRISE is renowned for its ability to capture detailed images of the Martian landscape with unparalleled clarity and precision. Over the years, the instrument has provided a wealth of data that has significantly expanded our knowledge of Mars' geology, climate history, and potential habitability. It remains a vital tool for unravelling the mysteries of the Red Planet and shedding light on its fascinating past and present.

