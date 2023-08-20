Left Menu

A crater on Mars that was once filled by at least two different lakes

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 20-08-2023 22:40 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 22:40 IST
A crater on Mars that was once filled by at least two different lakes
Image Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/UArizona

This stunning image captured by NASA's High-Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE), a powerful camera aboard the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, reveals tantalizing details of a bygone Martian landscape. It shows the remnants of ancient lakes that once filled the 154 km-wide Holden Crater, shedding light on the Red Planet's geological history.

Scientists believe that the crater was once filled by at least two different lakes and the sediments deposited in those lakes appear relatively light-tone where exposed, as visible in this observation.

According to the HiRISE team, each layer of sediment represents a different point in time, offering a chronological record of environmental changes on Mars. If life ever existed on Mars, as speculated, these lakebeds could contain invaluable clues.

Other prominent features in this HiRISE image are elongated ridges with sharp crests. These sand dunes provide a glimpse into the dynamic nature of Mars' environment, past and present.

HiRISE, the most powerful camera ever sent to Mars, has played a pivotal role in advancing our understanding of the Martian surface. Known for its exceptional imaging capabilities, this instrument has been providing valuable data to examine Martian landscapes, geological formations, and other features since its launch in 2005.

Wondering why scientists are enthralled by the potential habitability of Mars?

The proximity of Mars to Earth makes it a prime target for studying the possibility of life beyond our home planet. Numerous missions to the planet have uncovered compelling evidence, including organic molecules and chemical conditions conducive to life, underscoring the significance of Mars as a target for astrobiological exploration.

As humans continue to explore Mars, cutting-edge instruments like HiRISE bring us closer to unlocking the secrets of our neighbouring planet's habitability.

TRENDING

1
Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

 Egypt
2
Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within three years 

Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within t...

 Niger
3
Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

 China
4
'Startups better than MBA for learning skills to start your own company', entrepreneurs share

'Startups better than MBA for learning skills to start your own company', en...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023