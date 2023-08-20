A crater on Mars that was once filled by at least two different lakes

This stunning image captured by NASA's High-Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE), a powerful camera aboard the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, reveals tantalizing details of a bygone Martian landscape. It shows the remnants of ancient lakes that once filled the 154 km-wide Holden Crater, shedding light on the Red Planet's geological history.

Scientists believe that the crater was once filled by at least two different lakes and the sediments deposited in those lakes appear relatively light-tone where exposed, as visible in this observation.

According to the HiRISE team, each layer of sediment represents a different point in time, offering a chronological record of environmental changes on Mars. If life ever existed on Mars, as speculated, these lakebeds could contain invaluable clues.

Other prominent features in this HiRISE image are elongated ridges with sharp crests. These sand dunes provide a glimpse into the dynamic nature of Mars' environment, past and present.

Holden Crater was once filled by at least two different lakes. The sediments deposited in those lakes are relatively light-toned where exposed, as we see in this observation.

HiRISE, the most powerful camera ever sent to Mars, has played a pivotal role in advancing our understanding of the Martian surface. Known for its exceptional imaging capabilities, this instrument has been providing valuable data to examine Martian landscapes, geological formations, and other features since its launch in 2005.

Wondering why scientists are enthralled by the potential habitability of Mars?

The proximity of Mars to Earth makes it a prime target for studying the possibility of life beyond our home planet. Numerous missions to the planet have uncovered compelling evidence, including organic molecules and chemical conditions conducive to life, underscoring the significance of Mars as a target for astrobiological exploration.

As humans continue to explore Mars, cutting-edge instruments like HiRISE bring us closer to unlocking the secrets of our neighbouring planet's habitability.