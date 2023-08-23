Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes Santiago del Estero Province, Argentina - GFZ

An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck the Santiago del Estero Province in Argentina on Wednesday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ)said.

The earthquake was at a depth of 575 km (357.29 miles), GFZ said.

Also Read: One eve of vote, Argentina's Massa announces $500 mln in new loans

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)