Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes Santiago del Estero Province, Argentina - GFZ
Reuters | Updated: 23-08-2023 20:22 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 20:12 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck the Santiago del Estero Province in Argentina on Wednesday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ)said.
The earthquake was at a depth of 575 km (357.29 miles), GFZ said.
