Cong hails Aditya-L1 launch, shares timeline for understanding of 'continuity in ISRO saga'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2023 13:14 IST | Created: 02-09-2023 13:11 IST
The Congress on Saturday hailed the launch of Aditya-L1 as a ''stupendous achievement'' for India, as it shared a timeline of the mission from its conceptualisation for understanding of the ''continuity in the ISRO saga''.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Saturday launched the country's ambitious solar mission Aditya L1, eyeing history again after its successful lunar expedition, Chandrayan-3, a few days ago.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, ''Today's launch of Aditya-L1 is another stupendous achievement of ISRO and for India!'' ''While saluting ISRO once again, it is worthwhile recalling the recent timeline for Aditya-L1 to understand the continuity in the ISRO saga,'' he said.

Ramesh stated that in 2006 scientists with the Astronomical Society of India and the Indian Academy of Sciences proposed the concept of a solar observatory with a single instrument. In March 2008, scientists shared the proposal with ISRO, he said.

''December 2009: ISRO approves Aditya-1 project with single instrument. April 2013: After former Chairman U. R. Rao's major intervention ISRO issues an 'announcement of opportunity', calling on the scientific community for proposals for more scientific instruments (payloads),'' Ramesh pointed out.

In June 2013, ISRO reviewed scientific proposals received, he said.

''July 2013: ISRO selects the seven payloads for the Aditya-1 mission by now renamed the Aditya-L1 mission. November 2015: ISRO formally approves Aditya-L1,'' he said.

In a post in Hindi on X, the Congress said ISRO has given many opportunities to the country to be proud.

''After Chandrayaan-3, ISRO has again raised the nation's prestige by successfully launching Aditya L-1,'' the party said.

The entire Congress family is proud of this unprecedented achievement of the country's scientists, it said. Best wishes to the entire ISRO team, the party added.

As the 23.40-hour countdown concluded, the 44.4 metre tall Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) soared majestically at the prefixed time of 11.50 am from Sriharikota, located on the Eastern coast about 135 km from Chennai.

According to ISRO, Aditya-L1 is the first space-based observatory to study the Sun. The spacecraft, after travelling about 1.5 million km from the Earth over 125 days, is expected to be placed in a Halo orbit around the Lagrangian point L1 which is considered closest to the Sun.

