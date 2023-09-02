Mars Helicopter preps for 57th flight on the Red Planet

NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter is gearing up for its next flight on the Red Planet. The Flight 57 is scheduled to take place no earlier than Saturday, September 2.

During this flight, Ingenuity will attempt to fly 204 meters north for about 120 seconds at a maximum speed of 3 meters per second. The key goal of this flight is to reposition the helicopter and image the science targets.

Last week, the helicopter completed its 56 flight on the Red Planet, travelling 1,334 ft (410 m) across the Martian surface.

NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter was designed to demonstrate up to five flights in the extremely thin Martian atmosphere. However, the tiny rotorcraft has far exceeded expectations by completing 56 flights since taking to the Martian skies for the first time in April 2021.

Ingenuity flies on its own, without any human control. It previews areas of Mars of possible interest for NASA's Perseverance rover to explore.

The mission's success has also paved the way for future aerial explorers at Mars and, potentially, other space destinations.