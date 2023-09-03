Anti-tobacco warning: OTTs should prioritise children's future over profits, say experts

The OTT industry should prioritise children's future over profits, experts and political leaders have said while emphasising on displaying anti-tobacco warnings and disclaimers in programmes streamed on these platforms.

They said children who watch tobacco consumption scenes are more likely to try smoking.

The Union Health Ministry on May 31 notified the amended rules under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), 2004, making it mandatory for over-the-top (OTT) platforms to display anti-tobacco warnings as are seen in movies screened in theatres and TV programmes. It came into effect on September 1.

Sources, however, said that while these rules are now in force, the government is still in the process of addressing concerns raised by the OTT industry.

Addressing a webinar hosted by Tobacco Free India last week, Dr Shekhar Mande, the national president of Vigyan Bharati, an RSS-affiliated organisation, said the amendment was not only scientifically justified but also culturally necessary.

''Scientific research unambiguously underscores tobacco's detrimental health impact. Equally robust is the evidence supporting the efficacy of tobacco control measures. Embracing these measures is our collective responsibility to safeguard our citizens.'' He said scientific research backs this initiative, demonstrating how various entertainment platforms can inadvertently promote tobacco products.

''The Government of India, driven by its commitment to citizen welfare, has taken a commendable step by introducing warnings on OTT content. In instances where tobacco-related scenes are depicted in OTT series or movies, health spots will reinforce the message of potential hazards,'' said Mande, recipient of the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize, India's highest science award.

This was echoed by Priyank Kanungo, the chairperson of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), who said that ''efforts to make tobacco use attractive on OTT platforms'' will not be permitted to succeed. Educationists and public health experts lauded the introduction of tobacco warnings in programmes aired on OTT platforms, highlighting their pivotal role in safeguarding the health of children and youth.

In the discussion titled ''Countering Tobacco Glamorization for a Healthier Next-Generation,'' educationist Shayama Chona stressed that when the question concerns the lives and health of millions of children, the OTT industry should prioritise children's future over profits.

It is the industry's responsibility to provide wholesome entertainment to its viewers, and they cannot shirk this responsibility, said the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awardee. Dr Uma Kumar, the founder head of the Rheumatology Department at AIIMS Delhi and the recipient of the National Award for Science Communication, also wholeheartedly supported the implementation of the anti-tobacco regulations for OTT platforms. These rules are a welcome step by the government, especially in safeguarding children's health. The industry should wholeheartedly embrace them, she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)