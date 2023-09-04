Left Menu

New regulation can raise commercial vehicle prices by 10-12%: ICRA

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2023 14:25 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 14:23 IST
New regulation can raise commercial vehicle prices by 10-12%: ICRA
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Implementation of multiple proposed regulatory specifications can push up commercial vehicle prices by 10-12 per cent, ratings agency ICRA said on Monday.

In its report on the Indian commercial vehicle industry, ICRA said the domestic automotive industry is undergoing rapid transformations, with increased focus by the government on implementing emission norms, safety systems and other standards that will bring the country at par with other major automotive markets.

''Within the Indian automotive industry, the commercial vehicle (CV) sector has been the focus, given that CVs account for the major part of vehicular emissions in the country,'' it said, adding mandatory standards towards driver comfort and safety can help improve the driving conditions and road safety to a large extent.

Accordingly, ICRA said there have been multiple regulatory interventions in the recent past, with the industry adopting stringent emission standards in a relatively short span of time, as well as driver safety and comfort standards such as advanced braking systems (ABS), speed limiting devices (SLD) and blowers in cabins, with a view to reducing vehicular emissions and improving road safety and driver comfort.

''While these proposed changes can result in a potential cumulative increase of 10-12 per cent in vehicle prices as they get implemented, the benefits in terms of vehicle safety, driver comfort, export potential to developed markets, among others, are expected to outweigh the same,'' ICRA said.

The ratings agency pointed out that there are multiple proposed regulatory changes on the anvil such as the mandatory fitment of air-conditioners (ACs) in driver cabins which has already been announced with effect from January 1, 2025.

''In addition, other standards like blind spot information systems, advanced emergency braking systems, roll over protection systems, driver alert systems etc. are proposed to improve road safety and minimise the occurrence as well as impact of road accidents,'' it added.

Other regulations like mandatory fitment of fire detection, alarm and suppression systems have also been introduced for select segments like school buses and inter-city buses with effect from October 1, 2023, ICRA said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BSE changes Jio Financial Services stock price band to 20 pc from 5 pc

BSE changes Jio Financial Services stock price band to 20 pc from 5 pc

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Costs divide rich, poor countries ahead of WHO pandemic treaty talks; France to ban disposable e-cigarettes, PM says and more

Health News Roundup: Costs divide rich, poor countries ahead of WHO pandemic...

 Global
3
Walmart increases stake in Flipkart, pays USD 3.5 billion to acquire further shares

Walmart increases stake in Flipkart, pays USD 3.5 billion to acquire further...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine for COVID-19 variant; Novartis sues US government over Medicare drug price regulation and more

Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine fo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023