Tennis-U.S. Open order of play on Tuesday
Reuters | Updated: 05-09-2023 02:00 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 01:58 IST
Order of play on the main show courts on the ninth day of the U.S. Open on Tuesday (play starts 1600 GMT/12 PM ET, prefix number denotes seeding): ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM
20-Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia) v 6-Coco Gauff (U.S.) 9-Taylor Fritz (U.S.) v 2-Novak Djokovic (Serbia)
30-Sorana Cirstea (Romania) v 10-Karolina Muchova (Czech Republic) 10-Frances Tiafoe (U.S.) v Ben Shelton (U.S.)
