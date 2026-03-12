Romania and Ukraine Forge Drone Defense Collaboration

In a significant move to bolster defense capabilities, the presidents of Romania and Ukraine have signed a statement of intent to co-produce Ukrainian defense systems in Romania, including drones. This agreement was reached following a meeting in Bucharest.

Given its strategic location, sharing a 400-mile border with Ukraine, Romania plays a crucial role in safeguarding against Russian incursions. Ukraine, having resisted Russian assaults for four years, boasts advanced drone and counter-drone technologies that could benefit NATO allies.

The agreement not only aims to enhance defense production but also highlights broader cooperation areas, such as energy projects in the Black Sea and minority rights, underscoring the deepening ties between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)