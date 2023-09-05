Left Menu

Truck catches fire on Eastern Peripheral Expressway, none hurt

PTI | Noida | Updated: 05-09-2023 09:56 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 09:56 IST
Truck catches fire on Eastern Peripheral Expressway, none hurt
A speeding husk-laden truck caught fire on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Greater Noida on Tuesday, officials said. There was no injury to any person in the blaze, which apparently got triggered due to fire in one of the truck's tyres due to friction, they said. Gautam Buddh Nagar Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar Choubey said his department received a call alerting them about the incident at 3.11 am. ''The Rajasthan-registered truck was carrying bundles of husk. It was near the Dankaur cut on the EPE when the fire started in one of its tyres and then spread to the whole truck,'' Choubey said. As soon as the information was received by the Fire Service unit, three teams were sent to the spot and the blaze was brought under control, he said. The vehicle was badly damaged in the fire.

