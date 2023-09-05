Left Menu

Delhi LG approves allotment of land in Okhla to MCD for waste management facilities

This transfer will adhere to the provisions outlined in the Master Plan for Delhi 2021 MPD-2021, the officials said.The request for this land allocation came from the MCD commissioner to the vice chairman of DDA on October 10 last year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2023 17:42 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 17:14 IST
Delhi LG VK Saxena (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has approved the allotment of five acres of land in Okhla to the MCD for setting up solid waste management facilities, Raj Niwas officials said on Tuesday.

Following the LG's approval aimed at enhancing the city's waste management infrastructure, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will oversee the transfer of lease rights and possession of five acres out of the 20-acre land parcel, they said.

The 20-acre land parcel was originally allocated to the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on a perpetual lease basis. This transfer will adhere to the provisions outlined in the Master Plan for Delhi 2021 (MPD-2021), the officials said.

''The request for this land allocation came from the MCD commissioner to the vice chairman of DDA on October 10 last year. The LG's approval underscores the condition that MCD must honour all terms and conditions specified in the Demand-cum-Allotment letters issued by DDA to NDMC, as well as the lease deeds executed with NDMC,'' an official said.

The five-acre land parcel allotted to MCD also has structures like administrative block, workshop, staff quarters, etc. and a park which would help MCD cut cost on developing it.

The LG has been insisting that land allotment for any developmental or infrastructure projects in Delhi is not held ransom to red tape and delays, the officials said. In the recent past, 18 parcels of land have been allotted to the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) by the DDA for various activities like construction of sewer treatment plants and water treatment plants.

