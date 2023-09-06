Left Menu

Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh to chair conclave on 'Lakhpati Didi' scheme
File photo. Image Credit: Twitter(@girirajsinghbjp)
  • Country:
  • India

Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh will on Wednesday chair a national conclave on enabling training for two crore women under the 'Lakhpati Didi' scheme, officials said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the scheme, which aims to encourage women to start micro-enterprises, in his Independence Day speech on August 15.

Rural Development Ministry officials said on Tuesday that a national conclave will be held here under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojna- National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM).

The programme is aimed at training women in Self-Help Groups (SHGs) so that they can earn a sustainable income of at least Rs 1 lakh per annum per household. In the conclave, Singh will review the mission's strategy for the 'Lakhpati Didi' initiative, they said.

DAY-NRLM, the flagship poverty alleviation programme of the Union government is the world's largest initiative to improve the livelihoods of the poor, they said.

Ministry officials said, in its endeavour to empower the SHGs women, concerted efforts have been made to ensure the collectivisation of women, strengthening their federations, capacitating them with knowledge and skills for livelihood intervention, and financing and credit support for the livelihood augmentation of the SHG women.

The mission seeks to achieve its objective through investing in four core components - social mobilisation and promotion and strengthening of self-managed and financially sustainable community institutions of the rural poor; financial inclusion of the rural poor; sustainable livelihoods; and social inclusion, social development and convergence, they said.

It has covered 7,091 blocks spread over 742 districts across all states and Union Territories except Delhi and Chandigarh. More than 9.54 crore women have been mobilised into 87.39 lakh SHGs according to the data provided by the ministry.

A community-driven approach is central to the mission's implementation strategy. Nearly four lakh Community Resource Persons have been trained in multiple interventions, officials added.

