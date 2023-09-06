Left Menu

Can you spot Chandrayaan-3 landing site in this image captured by NASA's LRO?

Updated: 06-09-2023 09:36 IST
Image Credit: NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center/Arizona State University.

NASA has released a picture of the landing site of the Indian Space Research Organization's Chandrayaan-3. The image was captured by the agency's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) four days after the Indian spacecraft landed on the Moon's South Pole on August 23, 2023.

The Chandrayaan-3 landing site, named Shiv Shakti, lies about 600 kilometers from the lunar South Pole. In the above image, the Vikram Lander is in the center, its dark shadow is visible against the bright halo surrounding the vehicle.

The Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Camera (LROC), a system of three cameras mounted on LRO, imaged the Chandrayaan-3 landing site.

The Vikram Lander and its smaller companion, the Pragyan Rover, have completed their primary mission objectives at the lunar South Pole. The lander and the rover both have now been set into sleep mode and all their payloads are also switched off. They will awake at the next sunrise, which is expected around September 22, 2023.

The data collected by the payloads has been received at the Earth.

