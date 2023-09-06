Romanian president: serious violation if parts belonging to Russian drone confirmed

Confirmation that parts found in Romania this week belonged to a Russian drone would be a serious violation of sovereignty, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday.

Discovery of parts of what could be a Russian drone were found days after Ukraine said Russian drones had detonated on the NATO alliance member's land.

"If it is confirmed that the components belong to a Russian drone, such a situation would be inadmissible and a serious violation of Romania's sovereignty and territorial integrity," Iohannis said at the start of a summit of the presidents of Three Seas Initiative countries.

