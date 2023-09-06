Left Menu

West Bengal: Fire breaks out at paint factory, 3 injured

They were admitted to a nearby hospital, officials said.The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. The factory is spread over 3,000 sqft, they said.

PTI | Barasat | Updated: 06-09-2023 20:22 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 20:21 IST
Fire broke out at a paint factory in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas on Wednesday evening, officials said.

The incident happened in Kadambagachi in Duttapukur police station area, they said.

Four fire engines were sent to the spot to douse the blaze, they added.

Three persons, including the owner of the factory, were injured in the blaze. They were admitted to a nearby hospital, officials said.

