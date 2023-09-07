Left Menu

Ailing woman weighing 160 kg falls from bed, family seeks civic body's help to lift her up

According to Yasin Tadvi, chief of TMCs Disaster Management Cell, the panicked family members then called the fire officials for help. A team from the Regional Disaster Management Cell RDMC rushed to the flat, lifted the woman up and placed her on the bed, he said.

Ailing woman weighing 160 kg falls from bed, family seeks civic body's help to lift her up
The family of an ailing woman weighing 160 kg sought the help of the fire department to lift her up after she fell from her bed in Maharashtra's Thane city on Thursday, a civic official said.

The 62-year-old woman, who has mobility issues due to her poor health, accidentally fell from her bed around 8 am in their flat in the Waghbil area. However, her family members were unable to place her back on the bed, said the official from the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC). According to Yasin Tadvi, chief of TMC's Disaster Management Cell, the panicked family members then called the fire officials for help. A team from the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) rushed to the flat, lifted the woman up and placed her on the bed, he said. The woman did not sustain any injuries due to the fall, the official said.

While RDMC responds to several emergency calls, this was an unusual one, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

