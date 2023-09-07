Swedish government to cut taxes on diesel, petrol in budget

Sweden's government said on Thursday it would cut the tax on petrol and diesel in the upcoming budget to support ailing households. The tax will be cut by 1.64 Swedish crowns ($0.15) per liter for petrol and 0.43 crowns for diesel from 2024. The measure is expected to cost 840 million crowns cost in 2024.

"We know that many families are struggling badly right now," Energy Minister Ebba Busch told a news conference. The centre-right government has cut petrol and diesel taxes several times in the last year, drawing harsh criticism from environmental groups. ($1 = 11.1100 Swedish crowns)

