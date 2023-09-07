Left Menu

Naredco-Maharashtra to set up Rs 50 cr proptech fund to support startups in real estate

Realtors body Naredcos Maharashtra chapter will set up a proptech fund with an initial corpus of Rs 50 crore to support technology startups in the real estate sector. This fund promises to propel and accelerate the growth of the real estate industry in India through innovation and technology, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2023 15:05 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 15:05 IST
Naredco-Maharashtra to set up Rs 50 cr proptech fund to support startups in real estate
  • Country:
  • India

Realtors' body Naredco's Maharashtra chapter will set up a proptech fund with an initial corpus of Rs 50 crore to support technology startups in the real estate sector. Naredco-Maharashtra will launch this 'RealTech Fund (RTF)' on September 15 during its annual event The Real Estate Forum 2023. ''The developers have initially committed a corpus of Rs 50 crore, which will be further scaled as per the response to the fund,'' Naredco said in a statement. This fund promises to propel and accelerate the growth of the real estate industry in India through innovation and technology, it added. Sandeep Runwal, President of NAREDCO-Maharashtra and Managing Director of Runwal Group, said, ''We believe that technology is going to play a major role in the healthy growth of the real estate sector going forward''. This RealTech Fund is being set up to support startups in the real estate ecosystem in order to meet current and future challenges head-on, Runwal added. Commenting on the new fund, Akhil Saraf, founder of HDFC Capital-backed startup Reloy, said, ''Real estate requires unique technology to cater to the needs of the housing industry''. ''This will help the entire lifecycle from customer experiences to construction quality and redefine this asset class, which holds 77 per cent of India's household wealth,'' Saraf said. According to Housing.com data, proptech companies have received USD 4 billion in funding since 2009, helped by the rapid growth in the use of technologies in the real estate sector, especially since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T says tests at some lead cable sites show no public health risk and more

Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transgender youth, judge says; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transge...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America?

ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023