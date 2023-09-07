Left Menu

PTI | Etawah | Updated: 07-09-2023 19:50 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 19:40 IST
UP: 17-year-old girl commits suicide by jumping into canal in Etawah
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 17-year-old class 10 student allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a canal in Bakebar Police Station area here, police said on Thursday.

The girl, a resident of Mehdipur village, cycled from her home to Baheda village after being scolded by her mother and jumped from the bridge into a canal on Wednesday evening, SHO Bakebar Amit Kumar said.

The girl died due to drowning, police said.

Police reached the spot after receiving information about the alleged suicide and launched a search for the body.

A diving team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) recovered the body after a whole day's effort from the canal near Amavata village on the border of Auraiya district, several kilometres away, on Thursday evening, the SHO added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

