Left Menu

Gender gap persists on road to the SDGs: UN Women

UN News | Updated: 08-09-2023 00:43 IST | Created: 08-09-2023 00:43 IST
Gender gap persists on road to the SDGs: UN Women
The world is falling worryingly short in terms of closing the gender gap as part of the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) warned UN Women on Thursday. The new Gender Snapshot report from the UN's gender equality agency at this midway point towards the SDGs warns that if current trends continue, over 340 million women and girls will be living in poverty by 2030. That represents eight per cent of the female population worldwide. Close to one in four will experience moderate or severe food insecurity and at the current rate of progress, the next generation of women will still be spending 2.3 more hours per day on unpaid care and domestic work than men. UN Women's report also notes that the gender gap in power and leadership positions "remains entrenched". Tweet URL > UN_Women ## **'Call to action'** Sarah Hendriks, the agency's acting Deputy Executive Director described it as "a resounding call to action. "We must collectively and intentionally act now to course-correct for a world where every woman and girl has equal rights, opportunities, and representation. To achieve this, we need unwavering commitment, innovative solutions, and collaboration across all sectors and stakeholders." The report provides comprehensive analysis on gender factors across all 17 SDGs, in light of the ambitious goal of achieving true equality. It includes sex-disaggregated data on the intersections of gender and climate change for the first time. It projects that by mid-century, under a worst-case climate scenario, climate change may push up to 158.3 million more women and girls into poverty. That's 16 million more than the figure for men and boys. ## **Unequal struggle** The report also finds that older women face higher rates of poverty and violence than older men. In 28 of the 116 countries with data, fewer than half of older women have a pension. Halfway to 2030, progress on SDG 5 - gender equality \- is clearly way off track. The report shows that the world is simply failing women and girls with only two Goal 5 indicators "close to target" and no indicator at the "target met or almost met" level. In money terms, it suggests that an extra $360 billion per year in needed to achieve equality and women's empowerment across key goals. ## **'Foundation of a fair society'** "Gender equality is not just a goal within the 2030 Agenda," said Maria- Francesca Spatolisano, who heads up Policy Coordination at the UN's economic and social affairs department, DESA. "It is the very foundation of a fair society, and a goal upon which all other goals must stand. "By breaking down the barriers that have hindered the full participation of women and girls in every aspect of society, we unleash the untapped potential that can drive progress and prosperity for all."

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

1
Nigeria's opposition candidate Atiku to challenge election court ruling

Nigeria's opposition candidate Atiku to challenge election court ruling

Nigeria
2
Mexican president backs party's candidate selection process after dispute

Mexican president backs party's candidate selection process after dispute

 Global
3
Reliance's Performax Activewear eyes 5-fold growth in 3 yrs; becomes kit sponsor for Indian football team

Reliance's Performax Activewear eyes 5-fold growth in 3 yrs; becomes kit spo...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; Astellas withdraws lawsuit challenging Medicare drug price negotiation plans and more

Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; Aste...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023