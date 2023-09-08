Left Menu

Hurricane Lee gains Category 5 strength -US forecaster

Reuters | Updated: 08-09-2023 08:35 IST | Created: 08-09-2023 08:35 IST
Hurricane Lee intensified to a Category 5 storm late on Thursday and could cause dangerous beach conditions on the U.S. East Coast beginning on Sunday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

Lee, located about 705 miles (1,135 km) east of the northern Leeward Islands and packing maximum sustained winds of 160 mph (260 kph), is expected to pass well to the north of the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico over the weekend and into early next week, the forecaster said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

