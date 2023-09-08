Left Menu

Zepto elevates Ankit Agarwal to Chief Product Officer

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2023 10:47 IST | Created: 08-09-2023 10:44 IST
Zepto elevates Ankit Agarwal to Chief Product Officer
  • Country:
  • India

Quick-commerce and logistics company Zepto has elevated Ankit Agarwal, the Special Vice President (SVP) for Product, to the position of Chief Product Officer, the company said on Friday.

Agarwal joined Zepto in August 2022, and has worked with companies like Adobe, Flipkart, Delhivery.

Agarwal said his focus will be on building a product team that makes the ''most customer-obsessed choices, and at the same time operates with very high financial discipline.'' ''We've … built our entire last-mile delivery stack and warehouse management system in-house in less than 6 months. (Ankit) has been a driving force in changing how we think about problems as a business and trying to solve them in a scalable manner and structurally, through technology and product,'' Co-founder and CTO Kaivalya Vohra said.

Vohra said a lot of work is still required across the value chain for the recently-turned unicorn, and hinted at elevating the shopping experience through a ''massive revamp'' on the app for launching new categories and offerings.

The Mumbai-headquartered company raised USD 200 million (around Rs 1,653 crore) last month, becoming the only startup to turn unicorn in 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mexican president backs party's candidate selection process after dispute

Mexican president backs party's candidate selection process after dispute

 Global
2
Nigeria's opposition candidate Atiku to challenge election court ruling

Nigeria's opposition candidate Atiku to challenge election court ruling

Nigeria
3
Reliance's Performax Activewear eyes 5-fold growth in 3 yrs; becomes kit sponsor for Indian football team

Reliance's Performax Activewear eyes 5-fold growth in 3 yrs; becomes kit spo...

 India
4
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023