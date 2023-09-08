Magnitude 6.8 earthquake strikes south of New Zealand's Kermadec Islands - GFZ
A magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck south of New Zealand's Kermadec Islands on Friday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.
The quake's epicentre was 80 kilometres (49 miles) below the surface, GFZ said.
