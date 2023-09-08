Left Menu

Police find bodies of two men who were missing in Spain floods

Rescue services found the bodies near the town of Aldea del Fresno where the Alberche River overflowed on Sunday. Jose Manuel Aguado, 83, was dragged into the strong currents near his home in Villamanta while a middle-aged man named Manuel Lopez went missing when the car in which he was travelling with his family was dragged into the river on Sunday night.

Police and rescue services have found the bodies of two men who had been missing in a rural area west of Madrid since devastating floods hit central Spain at the weekend, authorities said on Friday. Rescue services found the bodies near the town of Aldea del Fresno where the Alberche River overflowed on Sunday.

Jose Manuel Aguado, 83, was dragged into the strong currents near his home in Villamanta while a middle-aged man named Manuel Lopez went missing when the car in which he was travelling with his family was dragged into the river on Sunday night. Lopez's wife and daughter were rescued that night while his son - said by local media to be 10 years old - was found alive after spending the night clinging to a tree.

His wife, who identified herself as Monica Navarro in a message posted on Facebook, thanked the rescue services for rescuing her and her two children, saying this had helped make "my broken heart begin to beat again." At least five people died after the downpour swept over large areas of Spain on Sunday and Monday. The heaviest damage was in the provinces of Toledo, where one woman is still missing, and Madrid.

