Quake strikes Indonesia's North Maluku but no reports of deaths
The quake's epicentre was 11 km (6.8 miles) northeast of Jailolo, on Halmahera island, at a depth of 168 km, the agency added. The quake was felt in several cities in North Maluku and North Sulawesi, which is west of the epicentre.
- Country:
- Indonesia
A strong 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia's remote North Maluku province on Monday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said, but there were no immediate reports of heavy damage or deaths.
The Indonesian geological agency pegged the magnitude at 5.9 with no threat of tsunami. North Maluku covers the northern part of the Maluku islands. The quake's epicentre was 11 km (6.8 miles) northeast of Jailolo, on Halmahera island, at a depth of 168 km, the agency added.
The quake was felt in several cities in North Maluku and North Sulawesi, which is west of the epicentre. Residents of Jailolo felt the quake, said Boy Telu, a member of staff at a hotel in the town, but he did not see any immediate damage.
In North Sulawesi's, Manado, the quake was felt strongly and caused some panic, a resident said. A video uploaded on Instagram showed some Manado residents pouring out of a cinema. Indonesia's disaster agency said a sports centre was reportedly damaged in Manado.
Indonesia straddles the so-called "Pacific Ring of Fire," an area of high seismic activity that rests atop multiple tectonic plates.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders
An orangutan, chirping birds and a waterfall at the Indonesian venue contrasts with the pollution outside
Jaishankar discusses East Asia and G20 summits with his Indonesian counterpart
Jaishankar meets Indonesian Foreign Minister in Jakarta, discusses EAS and G20 Summit
Indonesian president calls for cooperation, reduction of tensions