U'khand: Leopard suspected to have killed child shot dead

PTI | Pauri | Updated: 12-09-2023 18:37 IST | Created: 12-09-2023 18:37 IST
U'khand: Leopard suspected to have killed child shot dead
A leopard suspected of having killed a four-year-old girl in the Khirsu block of the district has been shot down, a forest department official said on Tuesday.

A joint team of forest department and hired hunters shot down the leopard at 11 pm Monday night, Garhwal DFO Swapnil Anirudh told PTI.

The leopard is about 9 to 10 years old and its two canine teeth in the front are broken, which may have made it difficult for him to hunt, he said.

The forest department had issued orders to cage or kill the leopard at the demand of villagers angry over the girl's killing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

