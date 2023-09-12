Left Menu

Indiarf picks up majority stake in Punjab-based hospital chain Ivy for Rs 525 cr

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-09-2023 20:00 IST | Created: 12-09-2023 19:51 IST
Indiarf picks up majority stake in Punjab-based hospital chain Ivy for Rs 525 cr
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India Resurgence Fund (Indiarf) on Tuesday announced a Rs 525 crore investment to acquire a majority stake in Punjab-based corporate hospital chain Ivy Health and Life Sciences.

The Piramal Enterprises and Bain Capital investment platform will be acquiring Ivy's facilities at Mohali, Amritsar, Khanna, Hoshiarpur and Nawanshahr as part of the transaction, as per an official statement.

The transaction includes a ''sizeable infusion'' of growth capital, which will be used by Ivy to improve existing facilities and expand its footprint to other cities in Punjab and adjoining regions, it added.

This is the maiden investment for the fund in the healthcare sector, the statement said, adding that the 2008-incorporated Ivy operates a portfolio of 800 beds in different places in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir, where 3 lakh patients get treated every year.

Indiarf MD Shantanu Nalavadi said after COVID-19, there is an emphasis on multi-speciality regional hospitals, while the deepening insurance penetration has made patients look for high-quality healthcare closer to home, leading to investor interest.

''Ivy has demonstrated its prowess as a regional healthcare provider, catering to all segments by providing quality medical services at affordable prices. We are excited to invest in Ivy and are committed to accelerating its growth with a continued focus on delivering quality patient care,'' Nalavadi added.

The company's chairman and managing director Gurtej Singh said Ivy is the largest healthcare group in Punjab and has over 3,000 healthcare professionals tending to patients.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Navy, Uber team up for private travel of naval personnel, families

Navy, Uber team up for private travel of naval personnel, families

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Wegovy launch in UK may underline Novo Nordisk's need to get ahead of Lilly

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Wegovy launch in UK may underline Novo Nordisk...

 Global
3
UK says BMW to make multimillion pound investment in electric Mini output

UK says BMW to make multimillion pound investment in electric Mini output

 Global
4
KKR to invest Rs 2,069 cr in Reliance Retail to hike stake to 1.42 pc

KKR to invest Rs 2,069 cr in Reliance Retail to hike stake to 1.42 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023