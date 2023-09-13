Left Menu

Ukraine made "great strides" but more hard work before EU accession - von der Leyen

Ukraine has made "great strides" to join the European Union since being granted candidate status in 2022, but full accession is a merit-based process and hard work lies ahead, the head of the bloc's executive said in her annual speech on Wednesday. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen addressed the European Parliament as the 27-nation bloc starts debating whether to grant Kyiv in December the next milestone on its way towards Western integration - a formal start of membership negotiations.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 13-09-2023 13:53 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 13:43 IST
Ukraine made "great strides" but more hard work before EU accession - von der Leyen
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Ukraine has made "great strides" to join the European Union since being granted candidate status in 2022, but full accession is a merit-based process and hard work lies ahead, the head of the bloc's executive said in her annual speech on Wednesday.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen addressed the European Parliament as the 27-nation bloc starts debating whether to grant Kyiv in December the next milestone on its way towards Western integration - a formal start of membership negotiations. The start of such talks would be a geo-political bargain as Ukraine fights against a Russian invasion.

"We know this is not an easy road," von der Leyen said. "Accession is merit-based... It takes hard work and leadership. But there is already a lot of progress. We have seen the great strides Ukraine has already made since." (Writing by Gabriela Baczynska; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Putin: sending Soviet tanks into Hungary and Czechoslovakia was a mistake

Putin: sending Soviet tanks into Hungary and Czechoslovakia was a mistake

Russia
2
Health News Roundup: FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products; India's Kerala state reports two deaths from Nipah virus and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye pr...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: UK's Syncona writes off 54.5 million stg after Novartis ends Gyroscope's therapy; Moderna ties up with Immatics to boost cancer vaccine development and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Syncona writes off 54.5 million stg after Novartis...

 Global
4
India minister to propose higher diesel vehicle tax, warns automakers

India minister to propose higher diesel vehicle tax, warns automakers

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023