IOM Libya says at least 30,000 individuals displaced in Derna by storm
Updated: 13-09-2023 14:07 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 14:05 IST
The International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Libya said on Wednesday in a tweet that at least 30,000 individuals were displaced in Derna, the town most affected by storm Daniel.
IOM added that 6,085 were known to have been displaced in other storm-hit areas including Benghazi, with the number of deaths still unverified.
"IOM & partners are immediately prepositioning NFIs, medicines, search and rescue equipment and personnel to the affected areas," it added.
