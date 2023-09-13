IOM Libya says at least 30,000 individuals displaced in Derna by storm

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Libya said on Wednesday in a tweet that at least 30,000 individuals were displaced in Derna, the town most affected by storm Daniel.

IOM added that 6,085 were known to have been displaced in other storm-hit areas including Benghazi, with the number of deaths still unverified.

"IOM & partners are immediately prepositioning NFIs, medicines, search and rescue equipment and personnel to the affected areas," it added.

