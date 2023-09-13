Left Menu

EU announces 1 lakh euros aid to flood-hit Uttarakhand, Himachal

The aid is expected to benefit 40,000 people in the worst-hit localities in the states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, a statement issued by the European Union EU said.The EU funding supports the Indian Red Cross Society IRCS in delivering emergency shelter and household items, including tarpaulins, kitchen sets, woollen blankets and hygiene kits.

The European Union on Wednesday announced 1 lakh euros as emergency humanitarian assistance to families affected by the recent floods in parts of north India. The aid is expected to benefit 40,000 people in the worst-hit localities in the states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, a statement issued by the European Union (EU) said.

The EU funding supports the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) in delivering emergency shelter and household items, including tarpaulins, kitchen sets, woollen blankets and hygiene kits. The funding is part of the EU's overall contribution to the Disaster Response Emergency Fund (DREF) of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

Funds from the DREF are mainly allocated to ''small-scale'' disasters – those that do not give rise to a formal international appeal.

The Disaster Response Emergency Fund was established in 1985 and is supported by contributions from donors.

