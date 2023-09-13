Russia's Delo Group buys out Cargill stake in grain terminal - media

Russia's Delo Group has bought out Cargill's stake of 25% plus one share in the KSK grain terminal in the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, Russian media reported on Wednesday. Global commodities houses, including Cargill, cut back their business in Russia after its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Reuters has requested comment from Cargill and Delo Group.

