Russia's Delo Group buys out Cargill stake in grain terminal - media
Reuters | Updated: 13-09-2023 22:01 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 22:01 IST
Russia's Delo Group has bought out Cargill's stake of 25% plus one share in the KSK grain terminal in the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, Russian media reported on Wednesday. Global commodities houses, including Cargill, cut back their business in Russia after its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Reuters has requested comment from Cargill and Delo Group.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Cargill
- Black Sea
- Novorossiysk
- Russia
- Delo Group
- Ukraine
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Drones targeted 5 regions in biggest attack on Russian soil in 18 months, defence ministry says
Drones targeted 6 regions in biggest attack on Russian soil in 18 months, Russian officials say
WRAPUP 1-Ukrainian drones attack Russian air base near Estonia
Russian military says Ukrainian drones targeted 5 Russians regions in biggest drone attack on Russian soil in 18 months, reports AP.
Russia intercepts Ukrainian drone over Ryazan region