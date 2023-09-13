Draft master plan 2041 of Yamuna Expressway Authority approved

The draft master plan 2041 of the Yamuna Expressway and Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) was approved in its 78th board meeting on Wednesday, officials said.

The draft mainly includes connecting the notified area up to Chola Railway Station (in Bulandshahr district) with Jewar Airport by road and rail and its surrounding areas, the YEIDA said.

The draft includes development of logistics, industrial activities, it said in a statement.

YEIDA, which functions under the Uttar Pradesh government, manages land development along the 165 km-long Yamuna Expressway.

During the board meeting, a proposal regarding establishment of Heritage City under YEIDA area was placed before the board.

''In this, it was decided to increase the pre-planned area from 760 acres to 1,500 acres in the notified area up to Yamuna river in Mathura in which river fountain etc. are proposed along the Yamuna river,'' it said.

The YEIDA also announced introducing a one time settlement policy (OTS) for defaulters in various land allotment schemes like industrial, housing and mixed use.

''It has been decided to launch OTS scheme. The said scheme will be launched for one month from October 1 this year in which allottees will have to apply online. For this, go to the allottee authority's website ''www.yamunaexpresswayauthority.com'' and apply, the YEIDA said.

If the amount payable is up to Rs 50 lakh, then the entire amount will have to be deposited in a total of four months (1/3 amount within one month and the remaining 2/3 amount within three months), it said.

Similarly for OTS after calculation, if the amount payable is more than Rs 50 lakh, then the entire amount will have to be deposited in seven months (1/3 amount within one month and the remaining 2/3 amount within six months), it added.

