Rescue teams save more than 300 missing people in Libya - Dbeibah

Libya's Tripoli-based prime minister, Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah, said on Thursday more than 300 people have been found by rescue teams after the devastating floods.

"After communication networks were restored in Derna, rescue teams were able to save more than 300 missing people including at least 13 children," he posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, without giving more details.

