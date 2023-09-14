Rescue teams save more than 300 missing people in Libya - Dbeibah
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 14-09-2023 18:37 IST | Created: 14-09-2023 17:18 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Libya's Tripoli-based prime minister, Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah, said on Thursday more than 300 people have been found by rescue teams after the devastating floods.
"After communication networks were restored in Derna, rescue teams were able to save more than 300 missing people including at least 13 children," he posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, without giving more details.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Derna
- Tripoli
- Libya
- Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Moderna says updated COVID vaccine is effective against newer variant
Moderna says updated COVID vaccine is effective against newer variant
Moderna, Pfizer say updated COVID shots generate strong response vs newer variant
Libyan city of Derna is declared a disaster zone after devastating flooding. Dozens are feared dead
Death toll in Libya's Derna stands at 2,200 - doctor