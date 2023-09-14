Left Menu

UN appeals for $71.4 mln in aid after Libya floods

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 14-09-2023 18:38 IST | Created: 14-09-2023 18:38 IST
UN appeals for $71.4 mln in aid after Libya floods
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The United Nations on Thursday appealed to donors for $71.4 million to respond to the needs of some 250,000 people impacted by the floods in Libya over the next three months, saying death tolls could rise without more help.

"There is a heightened concern regarding the potential rise in morbidity and mortality rates if immediate and adequate aid is not dispatched to the affected regions," the U.N. document said. The appeal targets only about a quarter of the 884,000 people it said have been directly affected by the floods.

It said satellite analysis indicated that 2,200 buildings have been hit by flooding in the worst-affected city of Derna and described the situation in the submerged city of Sousse as "critical".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands Asia for Rs 1,494 crore

Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off; US FDA approves GSK's blood cancer therapy and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
4
(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft on Friday

(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023