Romanian Black Sea port shipped 9.2 mln T Ukrainian grain Jan-Aug

Ukraine shipped 9.2 million metric tons of grains through the Romanian Black Sea port of Constanta in the first eight months of the year, the port authority told Reuters, with the pace slowing as Russian attacks on its Danube river ports intensified.

Constanta Port data showed that 8.1 million tons of Ukrainian grain left port in the first seven months. Romania has said it aims to double the monthly transit capacity of Ukrainian grain to 4 million tons in the coming months.

Overall, the port shipped 22.2 million tons of grains in the first eight months, the authority said, and is poised to exceed its annual record of about 25 million tons.

