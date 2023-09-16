Lee still packing hurricane-force winds as it nears coast-NHC

Storm Lee has become a post-tropical cyclone as it approaches Nova Scotia but it is still producing hurricane-force winds, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Saturday.

NHC says Lee was about 220 miles (355 km) south-southeast of Eastport, Maine with maximum sustained winds 80 mph (130 km/h).

