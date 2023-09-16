Delhi govt to engage consultants for redevelopment of 26 industrial clusters

The Delhi government has rolled out the process to engage consultants for redevelopment of 26 non-conforming industrial clusters in the national capital, officials said on Saturday.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a meeting with representatives of these industrial clusters in July had said the government will soon engage consultants and bear 90 per cent of the redevelopment cost.

The Delhi State Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) on Friday issued a request for proposal (RFP) for preparation and approval of re-development plans for non-conforming industrial clusters as per Delhi Master Plan, from DDA-empanelled architect consultants.

There are 26 notified non-conforming industrial clusters, including Libaspur, Mundka, Khayala, Samayour Badli, Karawal Nagar, Hastsal, Sultanpur Majra, and Shahdara, among others, housing over 50,000 factories.

The Delhi government in its budget for the financial year 2022-23 announced redevelopment of non-conforming industrial clusters as one of the key focus area.

It was envisaged that the government will facilitate redevelopment of the non-conforming industrial clusters by way of subsidizing the process of plan approval from local bodies in the ratio of 90:10.

The government will bear 90 per cent of the total expenditure for preparation and approval of redevelopment plan from the local body and the rest 10 per cent will be borne by the association of the concerned non-conforming industrial cluster, said the RFP document.

There is a need for engaging consultants for getting the redevelopment plans prepared for these clusters where 70 per cent of plots have industrial activities.

The redevelopment process involves preparation of redevelopment plans for widening of roads, laying of services, development of open space and parking, among others amenities, it said.

Almost all the non-conforming industrial clusters in the city are deficient in facilities and lack organised layout, making them improper for efficient industrial activities, officials said.

''The redevelopment of such areas needs to be based on clearly defined parameters in terms of the types of industries which may be permitted, spatial planning norms and environment related conditionalities regarding the provision of essential infrastructure with the participation of the owners/entrepreneurs in a systematic manner,'' said the document.

The redevelopment plan norms will include minimum 4 hectare contiguous area and more than 70 per cent plots having industrial activity. After notification of clusters, the redevelopment scheme shall be prepared by the concerned local body or land-owning agency, it said.

The redevelopment norms also prescribe that around 10 per cent area of these clusters will be reserved for roads and service lanes while 8 per cent area will be reserved for parks and greenery.

Further, infrastructure requirements like effluent treatment plant, power sub-station, pump house, fire station and police post will be set up on 10 per cent of total cluster area, added the document.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)