Left Menu

Patnaik inaugurates, lays foundation of projects worth Rs 541 cr

The nine inaugurated projects include Rs 90-crore Netaji Bus Terminal built on 15 acres of land at Khannagar area of Cuttack on the banks of Kathajodi River.He had laid the foundation of the bus terminal on the occasion of the the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on January 23, 2021.Cuttack-Barabati MLA Mohammad Moquim, who was expelled from Congress, boycotted the event alleging that locals were ignored in the construction and operation of the project, while BJP activists staged a protest, demanding the rehabilitation of vendors displaced by the project.

PTI | Cuttack | Updated: 16-09-2023 23:02 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 23:02 IST
Patnaik inaugurates, lays foundation of projects worth Rs 541 cr
  • Country:
  • India

Amid protests by opposition workers, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday inaugurated and laid the foundation of projects worth Rs 541 crore.

He inaugurated nine projects worth Rs 341 crore and laid foundation of four other projects with an estimated cost of Rs 200 crore. The nine inaugurated projects include Rs 90-crore Netaji Bus Terminal built on 15 acres of land at Khannagar area of Cuttack on the banks of Kathajodi River.

He had laid the foundation of the bus terminal on the occasion of the the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on January 23, 2021.

Cuttack-Barabati MLA Mohammad Moquim, who was expelled from Congress, boycotted the event alleging that locals were ignored in the construction and operation of the project, while BJP activists staged a protest, demanding the rehabilitation of vendors displaced by the project. Patnaik, who attended the function amid tight security, said the terminal, which was named after Netaji who was born in Cuttack, has modern facilities including bus bays and designated parking space for hassle-free movement of passengers.

He said 190 buses can be parked at the terminal at one time. It has a three-storey main building with elevated concourse, large waiting halls, executive lounges, space for business meetings and three dedicated elevators for passengers.

The terminal also has a provision for two separate air-conditioned dormitories for men and women passengers. As many as 120 passengers can be accommodated in the dormitories. It also has a state-of-art 'Aahaar' cheap meal centre, where 1,000 people can dine at a time.

Patnaik also inaugurated the Mahanadi campus of Ravenshaw University at Rs 66.5 crore, National Law University Library at Rs 30 crore, 550 EWS and 320 LIG houses at Naranpur for Rs 88.31 crore, Taladanda canal bridge for Rs 23.35 crore, among other projects.

He also laid the foundation for four other projects, including health centre and other infrastructure at NLU campus for Rs 123 crore and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose memorial at Rs 22.39 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
2
Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable development goals

Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable devel...

 India
3
SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by October; NASA names chief of UFO research; panel sees no alien evidence and more

Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by Oc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023